Jenna’s Bookshop: A 'reading is sexy' pillow, mood lighting and more bookish gifts

Jenna Bush Hager has a new edition of Jenna's Bookshop, right in time for the holiday season.

Bookworms love receiving books as gifts, yes — but they also appreciate book-related items (see: that wearable flashlight Jenna swears by).

If you’re putting together a gift for the reader in your life, consider one of these options, which will give any room the vibe of a personal library.

Jenna's Bookshop: December 2023

Reading is sexy. So is this playful needlepoint pillow, which belongs on any armchair. This Dallas-based decor brand has a whole other host of cheeky needlepoint decorations, so you can get a matching throw pillow.

You might not have an entire personal library, but with the right lighting, you can pretend you do. These candlesticks create instant mood lighting either for your own company, or for the people gathered around the table.

The candles come in ombre and solid colors.

Complement the candles with the right candle holder. This set from Anthropologie pairs a funky color combination with a scalloped texture.

Ditch the regular kitchen matches for this stylish set. The acrylic case comes in multiple different patterns.

More acrylic matchboxes:

Turn your love for words into jewelry with these alphabet pendants.

Picture this: A stack of books, a candle burning, and a basket ... of biscuits. Get this for someone you love, and save one for yourself. The basket comes with buttermilk, cinnamon, cheese and chive and pimento cheese flavors.