For Jenna Bush Hager, reading isn't just a hobby — it's an act of self care and is part of her daily routine. That's why, for her latest edition of Jenna's Bookshop, she's recommending a batch of indulgent items.

Jenna recently picked "How to Say Babylon" by Safiya Sinclair as her October 2023 book pick, a memoir about how Sinclair found her voice after a restrictive upbringing. Sinclair also shared some picks of books to read next.

Before reaching for your next book, go ahead and check out one of these picks.

Pay homage to Jamaica, the setting of "How to Say Babylon," with this nourishing hair oil, said to "promote hair growth, moisturize dry hair, eliminate dandruff and itchy scalp, strengthen thin hair, and prevent hair breakage."

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Squeeze (or, in this case, roll) your way to relaxation with this ice roller. You can store it in the freezer and use it on your face and body to help with wrinkles, puffiness, migraine relief and more, according to the brand.

Feel instantly refreshed in a single spritz with these TikTok popular sprays from Mario Badescu.

Jenna loves the look of these Birdies slippers, which are perfect for indoor or outdoor wear. Thanks to an exclusive deal for Jenna's Bookshop, you can snag The Phoebe style for 25% off when you use the code TODAY25 at checkout. Looking ahead to the holiday season? You can also monogram them and gift them.

Who said style had to be uncomfortable? This Banana Republic Factory pullover sweater comes in multiple colors. It's on deal for $45, but you can save and additional 25% at checkout (no code necessary).