Elliot Page gets emotional unboxing his memoir: 'Wow, it's real'

Elliot Page shared his emotional reaction to holding his memoir, "Pageboy," for the first time. Out June 6, the memoir is expected to explore Page's past feelings of gender dysmorphia and the “joy” he says he feels now.

"OK, I have the first of 'Pageboy,' the physical book," the 35-year-old says in a video posted to Instagram May 16. In the video, he sits on a coach with a big box in front of him.

"Here we go," he adds with a little chuckle, slapping the box before opening it. "Woo."

He peels back each of the four corners of the box to reveal stacks of "Pageboy."

Then, he picks up a copy and pauses. "Wow," he says after a couple seconds, holding his book, flipping it over and opening it.

"Wow, it's real," he says. "Can't wait for you to read it."

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, hopes the book will inspire other transgender people, he said on Instagram in December.

"The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us," he said. "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

According to the publisher, "Pageboy" will be "full of intimate stories" from the "Juno" actor's life, "from chasing down secret love affairs to battling body image and struggling with familial strife."