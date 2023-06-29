Colleen Hoover reveals what genre her next book will be

Get ready to be thrilled, Colleen Hoover fans!

During an interview with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, the author best known for her romance and young adult fiction novels revealed that she plans for her next novel to be a thriller.

The author said that she plans to get to work on her next book once filming wraps for the adaptation of her book "It Ends With Us."

“I don’t really have a goal at this point because it’s like, I’ve surpassed my goals, obviously, because I just wanted to write a book, and I’ve written 25,” she explained to Jenna with a laugh. “But I still get so much enjoyment out of it.”

Colleen Hoover attends 2023 TIME 100 Gala on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Hoover already has a good deal of experience dabbling in the realm of thriller novels. In 2018, she published the romance thriller “Verity” about a writer who is hired to finish the final book of another author’s popular series.

During her appearance, the author went on to tell Hager how transformative reading and writing can be for a person.

“And the more I write, the more I realize that,” she said. “Even as a reader, books are life-changing — it’s not just a hobby. It’s not just something you do as an escape. You can read something and not realize that you’re gonna connect to it on a level that inspires you to leave your abusive situation, you know? They’re important. Books are important.”

According to Hoover, her primary goal with most books is to make her users feel something and to be entertained.

“But sometimes I make (readers) cry, and I don’t know if that’s very entertaining,” she added. “But seeing that these books that I write with no intentions have led people to make huge decisions in their life — books really are life-changing.”