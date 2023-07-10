Why Colleen Hoover will never tell 'It Ends With Us' from Ryle's POV

Author Colleen Hoover shared why she has no plans to write a story from the perspective of Ryle Kincaid, one of the characters from her bestselling novel "It Ends With Us."

In an interview with Time Magazine, Hoover said she's dismayed when readers ask her to write a book from Ryle's perspective.

"They just don’t realize what a slap in the face it would be for all the women who have read this book and left their abusive marriages," she said.

Hoover added she doesn’t like to make definitive statements about what she will or will not write, but said simply, "I will never write a Ryle redemption story." Instead, she continued Lily's story with the sequel "It Starts With Us," out in 2022.

Hoover has been open about how "It Ends With Us" was inspired by her own mother's experience with domestic violence. In the book, Lily Bloom, who grew up with an abusive father, meets Ryle as a young adult. Ryle becomes violent during their marriage.

Critics of the novel have said Hoover glorifies or romanticizes domestic violence. She told Time she simplified her own mother's story of getting out of an abusive marriage for the book.

"I simplified what she went through," Hoover said of her mother. "Ryle is a nicer character than my dad was."

Hoover shared one of her first memories of her biological father with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager last month.

"One of my earliest memories was him throwing a TV at her," she said. "We grew up in an abusive household up to that point."

Hoover said her mother divorced her father when she was 2. "From then on, I just remember growing up with a mother who was so strong and independent."

As she grew up, Hoover said she would ask her mother about how she got the courage to leave her father while raising two small children. Her mom's stories ended up informing "It Ends With Us."

The book, published in 2016, has been on The New York Times bestseller list for 104 weeks, and is being adapted into a film.

The criticism hasn't stopped with the book — some of Hoover's readers, known as CoHorts, expressed disappointment when it was announced Blake Lively, 35, would play Lily, and Justin Baldoni, 39, would play Ryle. In the book, Lily is 23 and Ryle is 30.

Hoover addressed the age discrepancy in her interview with Jenna.

"Back when I wrote 'It Ends With Us,' the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn’t now that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon," she says.

She said she met with the film's production team to tell them she wanted to take the opportunity to correct her own mistake.

"As I started making this movie, I’m like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said. "So that’s my fault."

Hoover said she got to visit the set of the movie, which is being filmed in Hoboken, New Jersey, for about three weeks earlier this year. Photos of Lively and Baldoni on set have leaked online, sending some CoHorts into another frenzy over Lively's outfits.

Hoover said during a separate panel interview with Jenna at Book Bonanza in Dallas, Texas, last month she didn't write the book to be about their outfits or ages — it was "about the message (she) wanted to get across."

“When I wrote the book, it wasn’t about the age of the characters. It wasn’t about what they were wearing. I don’t even think I described any clothing in the book,” she said.

“Yeah, you’ve seen a few outfits that Lily has worn, but she looks so phenomenal on screen," Hoover told her fans in the audience. "And some of the outfits that she’s worn indoors that no one’s gotten pictures of yet are phenomenal."