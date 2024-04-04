11 celebrity book clubs and their recent picks

Anyone can start a book club, celebrities included. While celebrity-run book clubs are nothing new, the more recently formed ones seem to be revitalizing the method of reading Oprah Winfrey pioneered starting in 1996.

Since Winfrey's groundbreaking book club hosted on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and then its own platform, there have been plenty to follow: Reese Witherspoon's Reese's Book Club, Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist, and TODAY's very own: Jenna Bush Hager's Read with Jenna.

Lately, a new wave of celebrity book clubs, led by influencers and pop singers like Kaia Gerber and Dua Lipa, has emerged.

Read on for more about the most influential celeb-run book clubs, both old and new.

TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission.

Celebrities with book clubs

Oprah's Book Club (Oprah Winfrey)

Oprah Winfrey. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Oprah's Book Club is turning 30 in just a couple of years. Her site explains how the idea was born in 1996, starting as discussions between Oprah and her intern at the time, Alice McGee, who shared a love of literature.

Winfrey announced her 104th pick at the end of February, "The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing" by Lara Love Hardin.

Some of her other recent picks include:

Mindy's Book Studio (Mindy Kaling)

Mindy Kaling on TODAY on Oct. 2, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Known for her work producing, writing and acting in hit shows like "Never Have I Ever," "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and "The Office," there's not much Mindy Kaling hasn't done in the entertainment world.

Why not add a book club?

“At this point in my career, I don’t have a ton of time, so whenever I choose to do anything, I want to make sure that it’s giving a platform to new and underrepresented voices,” Kaling told Glamour.

Some of Kaling's most recent picks include:

Read With Jenna (Jenna Bush Hager)

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jenna announced her first Read with Jenna pick in 2019, "The Last Romantics" by Tara Conklin. Since the start of her club, she's been running Q&A sessions on TODAY with the authors of each pick. The book club recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Some of Jenna's most recent picks include:

Reese's Book Club (Reese Witherspoon)

TODAY -- Pictured: Reese Witherspoon on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Founded in 2017, Reese Witherspoon's book club focuses on empowering women, choosing stories with women at the center.

Some of Reese's Book Club's most recent picks include:

Belletrist (Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss)

Karah Preiss and Emma Roberts. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Actor Emma Roberts and producer Karah Preiss joined forces in 2017 to create their own book club, Belletrist.

The two take to Instagram to engage with their readers and share new picks.

Some of Belletrist's most recent picks include:

TeaTime Book Club (Dakota Johnson)

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Dakota Johnson is among the latest to join the list of celebrity book clubs hosts.

Her first pick, revealed on March 1 on Instagram, is "Beautyland" by Marie-Helene Bertino.

Johnson started her book club through TeaTime Pictures, the entertainment company she co-founded with producer Ro Donnely in 2019.

Service95 Book Club (Dua Lipa)

Dua Lipa. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Dua Lipa started choosing monthly pics for her Service95 Book Club in June 2023.

"Each month we will discuss a book personally chosen by Dua, representing writing from across the globe," her site states.

Some of Lipa's most recent picks include:

Our Shared Shelf (Emma Watson)

Emma Watsonn. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Our Shared Shelf is a bi-monthly feminist book club led by Emma Watson. In the club's Goodreads account, Watson writes, "There is so much amazing stuff out there! Funny, inspiring, sad, thought-provoking, empowering! I’ve been discovering so much that, at times, I’ve felt like my head was about to explode … I decided to start a Feminist book club, as I want to share what I’m learning and hear your thoughts too."

Watson's club now functions informally, with Watson posting her book recommendations to Instagram using the hashtag "OurSharedShelf," and reading using the Goodreads page to discuss together.

Between Two Books (Florence Welch)

Florence Welch Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Lead singer and guitarist of "Florence and the Machine," Florence Welch started her Between Two Books club in 2012 after a fan tweeted her about the idea. Since then, fans from around the world have joined to help her develop the club into what it is today.

Welch's most recent picks include:

"Piranesi" by Susanna Clarke

"Priestdaddy" by Patricia Lockwood

"The Ice Age" by Kirsten Reed

SJP Lit (Sarah Jessica Parker)

Sarah Jessica Parker. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

SJP Lit technically isn't a book club, but an imprint. Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City," publishes books under the name SJP Lit.

Some of her most recent projects include:

Library Science (Kaia Gerber)

Kaia Gerber. Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

Starting as a weekly Instagram Live video in 2020, Kaia Gerber's Library Science has come a long way, with its official Instagram account being created just a few months ago. Gerber's mission is to "get young people reading."

"Over the last three years, this book club has become the catalyst for dialogue over race, sex, loss, consent, motherhood, girlhood, queerness, addiction, abuse, climate change, and intersectionality among other topics," the club's website states.

Gerber's most recent picks include: