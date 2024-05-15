Who does each Bridgerton sibling marry in the books?

The Bridgerton siblings’ romantic histories are already fated.

Each of the eight Bridgerton children has a swoonworthy love story in one of Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” books. The series consists of eight novels, from 2000's "The Duke and I" to 2006's "On The Way to the Wedding."

Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix show is working its way through several of the romances. “Bridgerton” has already adapted Quinn's stories for Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest daughter and son.

Now, deviating from the series, the show’s third season focuses on Colin, rather than Benedict Bridgerton, the subject of the third book.

If you’re in the mood for spoilers from all eight books, you can find them all below. Find out who each of the eight Bridgerton siblings ends up with — and which romantic leads have already been subtly been introduced.

The Bridgerton family in Season One, from left: Florence Hunt as Hyacinth, Luke Newton as Colin, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Will Tilston as Gregory and Luke Thompson as Benedict. Netflix

This is the list matriarch Violet Bridgerton wishes she had.

Who does Daphne marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Book: “The Duke and I” (Book 1)

Trope: Fake relationship

Daphne is the fourth Bridgerton sibling but the first Bridgerton up at bat for marriage. She and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, enter into a mutually beneficial set-up. They pretend to court so both can get out of marrying other people.

But when they share a kiss in the garden, and Daphne's older brother catches them, they have to get married. Simon, scarred from a cruel father, is reluctant to wed, but he’s even more reluctant to have children, creating a rocky foundation for the new couple — even as they start to develop real feelings for each other.

Who does Anthony marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Jonathan Bailey in "Bridgerton." Netflix

Book: “The Viscount Who Loved Me” (Book 2)

Trope: Enemies to lovers

Anthony Bridgerton meets his match in Kate Sheffield. The book begins when Anthony decides it’s practical to marry — but he doesn’t want to fall in love, knowing the pain his mother faced when she lost her husband.

He decides, quite practically, to marry Edwina Sheffield, a newcomer. Only her sister, Kate, is against the match because of Anthony’s rakish history. As she tries to stop the match from happening, she begins to fall for the “rake” herself.

The two marry at the end. Edwina marries Mr. Bagwell, a scholar, in the books.

Who does Benedict marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Luke Thompson in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Book: “An Offer From a Gentleman” (Book 3)

Trope: "Cinderella" retelling, love at first sight

In the third book of the "Bridgerton" series, Benedict falls for Sophie Beckett, a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball whose identity he never learns.

Turns out, Sophie is the daughter of a late earl who, after the interference of her hateful stepmother (ring any bells?), has to work as a servant.

Two years later, they meet again when Sophie is working as a housemaid. Eventually, he figures out she is the girl from the ball. After many obstacles, including her lack of marriage material as maid, Sophie and Benedict marry.

Who does Colin marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Luke Newton in "Bridgerton." NICK BRIGGS / NETFLIX / LIAM DANIEL

Book: "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" (Book 4)

Trope: Best friend’s brother, unrequited love, “ugly duckling”

At 28, Penelope is resigned to being a spinster, though she's always nursed a crush on her best friend’s brother, Colin Bridgerton. Colin returns from a trip abroad, and their relationship catches spark after Penelope helps Colin express the fullest version of himself.

But Colin struggles when he learns who Penelope really is: the pen behind Lady Whistledown.

The couple marries, and at the end, Penelope is working on a novel while Colin writes a travel memoir.

Who does Eloise marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Claudia Jessie plays Eloise in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Book: "To Sir Phillip, With Love" (Book 5)

Trope: Beauty and the beast, slow burn, pen pals

This book begins amid the events of "Romancing Mister Bridgerton." Eloise is reeling from Penelope's decision to marry her brother and abandon her in spinsterhood. They had plans to be spinsters together!

Eloise feels truly alone, without much possibility of rescue: She’s already turned down six proposals.

She makes an impulsive decision to visit her pen-pal, Sir Phillip Crane, a scientist. They’re both surprised: Him, to find she’s there, and her, to find that he has children.

Their relationship is rocky at first: Eloise finds that he’s much more gruff than the kind person in his letters. Then when her brothers learn that she's unchaperoned, she and Phillip are forced to wed.

Eloise eventually uncovers Phillip’s past, including his childhood trauma and a tragic marriage. His wife, Marina, died after trying to take her own life in the pond near his house before the events of the book.

Gradually, Eloise and Phillip warm up to each other and fall in love.

Unlike some of the other "Bridgerton" books, both main characters in "To Sir Phillip, With Love" have already been introduced in the TV show.

In the show, Marina (Ruby Barker) is a relative of the Featheringtons who becomes pregnant in Season One after a love affair in the countryside. When her love, George, dies in war, she's married off to his brother, Phillip Crane, played by Chris Fulton.

Who does Francesca marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Hannah Dodd plays Francesca in Season Three of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Book: "When He Was Wicked" (Book 6)

Trope: Friends to lovers, second chance love, unrequited love

Francesca has two husbands. In the book, she marries John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, in a love match. He dies tragically just a few years later of a brain aneurysm, leaving Francesca alone in Scotland. John’s cousin, Michael, becomes the new earl, but he runs off to India in his grief.

Michael, John and Francesca had been very close. When he returns, Michael has to confront the fact that he has always been in love with Francesca.

Francesca, meanwhile, is trying to get married again so she can fulfill her dream of being a mother … but struggles to consider Michael a viable option.

The two work through their guilt and grief and get married.

Who does Hyacinth marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Florence Hunt and Will Tilston in "Bridgerton" as young Hyacinth and Gregory. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Book: "It's In His Kiss" (Book 7)

Trope: Friends to lovers

Hyacinth, the youngest Bridgerton, is on her fourth season when the book starts. Lady Danbury has a match in mind: Her grandson, Gareth.

The two, through a series of circumstances, start translating a diary from Italian and unraveling a mystery involving hidden jewels. As they do, they fall in love.

They plan a wedding, but it’s not smooth sailing from there. Gareth is haunted by the man who raised him, who told him that he was a bastard and taunted him with his father’s real identity. (Turns out, his father is his uncle.)

The book ends 13 years later. Gareth is now a baron. Their daughter ends up finding the velvet bag of diamond jewels Hyacinth and Gareth were looking for — but she shoves it back into the crack in the wall.

Who does Gregory marry in ‘Bridgerton’?

Book: "On The Way to the Wedding" (Book 8)

Tropes: Friends to lovers, speak now or forever hold your peace

The final "Bridgerton" book opens on Gregory Bridgerton meeting his future bride at a party — at least, he thinks so. He's instantly smitten with Hermione Watson, and her best friend, Lucinda Abernathy, promises to help him win Hermione over.

But once Gregory realizes his feelings for Lucinda, or Lucy, she’s already engaged to another man.

Don’t worry: Gregory and Lucy do end up getting married, one annulment later. They have nine kids.