6 books to read after 'We Must Not Think of Ourselves', according to author Lauren Grodstein

Looking for another novel after finishing Lauren Grodstein's "We Must Not Think of Ourselves"? Grodstein provided us with a few follow-ups.

Grodstein's historical novel was the final Read With Jenna pick of 2023. Set in the Warsaw Ghetto during WWII, the book followed archivists' efforts to preserve people's lives before the Nazis could erase them.

Jenna Bush Hager called it a book "about love and resilience, about hope, even in the darkest moments. It’s timely and powerful, and it proves that even in the darkest corners, love still remains.”

During a Dec. 21 visit to TODAY, Grodstein spoke about the book and her personal influences. She was inspired to write the book after visiting a museum in what was the Warsaw Ghetto.

“I said to my sister, like, ‘There are thousand novels in that room.’ And my sister said, ‘Well, you should try writing one,’” Grodstein said.

"It’s about life and love and service and what duty means. A masterpiece," she says.

"This gripping book falls somewhere between biography and novel, telling the astonishing story of Valentino Achak Deng, who was separated from his family during the Second Sudanese War and became one of the Lost Boys of Sudan," she says.