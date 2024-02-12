A recent book is here to remind us that Black love can facilitate healing, joy, resilience and so much more.

Its multitude and vastness has been weaved together in the anthology "Black Love Letters," a collection of essays that was released on Oct. 23. The book includes words by the likes of activists Al Sharpton and Tarana Burke, singers John Legend and Jamila Woods, and TV producer Belinda Walker and journalist Michael Eric Dyson. The essays were edited into an anthology by author and producer Cole Brown and writer and illustrator Natalie Johnson, who each contribute an essay as well.

"Black Love Letters" is organized into five sections titled “Care,” “Awe,” “Loss,” “Ambivalence” and “Transformation,” respectively. Each section features multiple essays that offer a 360 degree perspective — and not just romantic love. The letters explore how Black love can also be platonic, familial, geographical, internal, political and so much more.

“There’s an element of ... protectionism, or safety or safeguarding that is inherent in the way that we love, because it is so often defined in relation to oppressive, opposing forces,” Brown explains of how he defines Black love in a joint interview with Johnson for TODAY.com.

The idea for the book was born during the pandemic, and largely in response to the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor in 2020, Brown and Johnson say.

"The effects of dehumanization for Black people were on display, and they're clearly old, old forces. It had gotten to this point where it was just too much," Johnson says. "So, I wanted to create this project that really just insisted on our humanity. And so, I asked different writers I knew to just give us a love letter about anything in their life ... reflecting on what it meant to be both Black and to be loved in this country at a time when it was extremely painful."

'A room full of people who knew my history before I learned their names'

Woods' essay falls in the "Care" section. It's addressed to her grandmother Joycetta, who picked "200 pounds of cotton a day" in Arkansas before eventually opening her own restaurant with her husband in Mississippi. Woods writes that her grandmother later closed her restaurant and moved up North when the "Holy" singer was born to help raise her.

They attended church together when Woods was a kid, she recalls in "Black Love Letters."

"After service, I'd check my face in the mirror, counting how many red lips dapped my cheekbones — look how big I'm getting — don't I look just like Joycetta, especially in the eyes," the Brown University alum writes. "It was the odd comfort of being in a room full of people who knew my history before I learned their names, who already loved me because I belonged to her."

The singer says that reflecting on that time has had her since recording her grandmother when they spend time together.

"I'm stocking up on memories in fear I won't have enough time to unlock them all," she writes. "I'm embarrassed of the ways I've started to grieve you before you're even gone."

Jamila Woods' grandparents. @jamilawoods via Instagram

The intention of Woods' heartfelt letter, and many of her previous works, are all to convey one point, she says.

“You are raising me even now,” Woods writes. "I have been writing the same poem over and over again in different words. I love you. I love you. I love you."

'You are the love of my life'

Belinda Walker, a senior producer for MSNBC, writes her love letter in the "Awe" section to Black America. In it, she shouts out every aspect of Blackness, from summer popsicles and fire hydrants to Jack and Jill, single-parent households and blackberry skin.

She concludes her list of examples with an overarching point.

"Your pain, your struggle, your joy, your success, your music, your light, your rhythm, your laughter, your love, your love, your love is the marvel of the world," Walker writes. "Even if the world tries to tell you different."

"So in those moments when the noise of negativity — from within and without — is so loud you can't hear yourself think, let yourself feel," she adds.

"And know without a shadow of a doubt that you are the love of my life."