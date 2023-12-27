41 books we can't wait to read in 2024

For a book lover, the new year is the definition of a blank page. Now’s the time to set your reading goals, if that’s your thing. Or, it’s a moment to gaze ahead at all the wonders this year brings — literary wonders, specifically.

The books of 2024 offer escapes of all kinds. For a thrill, look no further than “The Fury,” Alex Michaelides’ anticipated latest, set in a private Greek island. Romance readers will enjoy the return of Emily Henry or “A Love Song for Ricki Wilde” by “Seven Days in June” author Tia Williams. For another look at relationships, Ursula Villareal-Moura offers a moving portrait of the vulnerabilities of young womanhood in “Like Happiness.”

Kelly Link, known for her magical short stories, will be publishing her first novel, much to her fans’ delight. On that note, literary megastars Julia Alvarez, Tana French, Leigh Bardugo, Lev Grossman and Kristin Hannah all have new books out — and surely, romantasy fans already have the release date of Sarah J. Maas’ next book set in their calendars.

And that’s not even mentioning all the Read With Jenna books that TODAY’s resident book maven Jenna Bush Hager will be selecting for her monthly book club.

Below, TODAY staffers and bookstagrammer Lupita Aquino nominate the books we can’t wait to read in the new year.

January

“The Waters” is an instantly transfixing voyage into a small town and the women keeping its people alive, literally. Hermine “Herself” Zook has been a herbalist and healer for the residents of her corner of the Great Massasauga Swamp for generations. The book follows generations of her own family. (—Elena Nicolaou)

From the author of the short story collection "How to Wrestle a Girl" comes a heartbreaking novel that explores the depths of grief. Coral, an author of a popular dystopian novel, has discovered that her brother has taken his own life. Overcome with denial, Coral slowly begins to lose grip on reality. (—Lupita Aquino)

Sarah J. Maas is back with the third book in her Crescent City series, “House of Flame and Shadow,” and — spoiler alert! — this book is expected to be SJM’s big crossover moment between her three fantasy series. The last Crescent City book ended in a cliffhanger as protagonist Bryce Quinlin winds up in another world and meets a group of people who are strangers to her, but oh-so-familiar to readers. (Bryanna Cappadona)

Dolly Alderton is a British author known for her women characters navigating the travails of love and dating. This time, Alderton focuses on a man — Andy, a comedian — in the wake of a breakup that turns his life upside down. Funny and full of depth, Alderton does it again. (E.N.)

More books releasing in January:

A mother will do anything to keep her family from destructing in 1945 Malaya, even if it means reprising her former life of espionage for the Japanese occupation. (Anna Kaplan) "The Fury" by Alex Michaelides (Jan. 16): Alex Michaelides follows up “The Maidens” and “The Silent Patient” with another thriller — in “The Fury,” former movie star Lana Farrar takes her yearly trip to her private Greek island, but the idyllic beach trip with her friends gets turned upside down when someone is murdered. (A.K.)

Alex Michaelides follows up “The Maidens” and “The Silent Patient” with another thriller — in “The Fury,” former movie star Lana Farrar takes her yearly trip to her private Greek island, but the idyllic beach trip with her friends gets turned upside down when someone is murdered. (A.K.) "How We Named the Stars" by Andrés N. Ordorica(Jan. 30): Daniel de La Luna is a first-generation Mexican college student carrying the dreams of his family as he matriculates into a well-known university in the East Coast. Struggling to adjust to this new environment he finds solace in his roommate Sam, who helps Daniel discover what love for him could look like. (L.A.)

February

Author of "The Nightingale" and "The Great Alone," Kristin Hannah focuses on women in the throes of history with her sweeping historical novels. This time, Hannah ventures to a moment in history she told TODAY.com has haunted he since childhood: The Vietnam War. The book focuses on the women who enlisted as nurses.

More books releasing in February:

She's sure an intruder tried to kill her and her kids. Everyone else thinks she's crazy. Where do you stand? You'll be kept guessing throughout the book. (E.N.) "The Book of Love" by Kelly Link (Feb. 13): Kelly Link, a Pulitzer Prize nominee known for her off kilter and magical short stories, makes her novel debut at long last. (E.N.)

March

The Panama Canal changed the world — and changed these characters' lives. Cristina Henríquez' epic is about how the engineering marvel had an impact on the grand and the immediate. Omar, 17, joins other Panamanians to help build the canal in what is practically his backyard. Ada, 16, from Barbados is one of the many who have arrived to Panama in search of work. Told through the lens of multiple characters, this novel gives a panoramic view of what it could have been like to live during that time and navigate identity, belonging, love, and loss. (L.A.)

From New York Times bestselling author of "Olga Dies Dreaming" comes a new captivating novel that explores othering, erasure, power, and legacy through the lens of two women of color navigating the art scene years apart. Anita de Monte was a rising in the art world in 1985 but was tragically found dead. Raquel, an art student in the 1990s stumbles across de Monte’s work and story and begins to ask questions as well as see eerie connections between her own life and de Monte’s. (L.A.)

More books releasing in March:

The women at the Golden Yarrow hotel in Nevada are waiting, and waiting, and waiting until they can file for divorce. This 1950s-set novel shows the lengths women went to, and had to go, for independence. (E.N.) "Like Happiness" by Ursula Villarreal-Moura (March 26): After spending a decade in New York City navigating a complicated relationship with a famous author, Tatum Vega has moved on — that is, is until a reporter reaches out to her hoping to interview her about the author she once knew, setting off an examination of their relationship. (L.A.)

April

Lauren opens the door to find her husband waiting for her. But the last time she checked, she didn't have a husband. Holly Gramazio's magical debut is about a woman who discovers her attic is producing an infinite supply of dream men, forcing her to consider how and when to pick one. (E.N.)

"Real Americans" by Rachel Khong (Apr. 18)

Three generations in one family narrate this novel, starting with a grandmother's decision to marry so that she can lave China for the U.S.. Her move has more effects than she can imagine. (E.N.)

More books releasing in April:

May

From the author of "The Incendiaries" comes a new novel following two women unexpectedly drawn to each other. Packed with an exploration into desire, secrets, ambition, and identity, this novel promises to be as page-turn-worthy as Kwon’s first. (L.A)

More books releasing in May:

June

Ever since her father disappeared, Diamond Newberry has felt alone in her small town, especially as the only Black person. Her mother is more concerned with collecting his life insurance money. Diamond wants to know where he went. (E.N.)

Sam and Elena know it’s time to leave the island off the coast of Washington State where they were born and raised. But when a bear starts turning up around the two sisters, their longtime exit plan is thrown into danger. (A.K.)

More books releasing in June:

July

When her life falls apart, Phoebe Stone heads to her dream destination to enjoy her final few days, deciding she can't go on. Instead she becomes wrapped up in the wedding that has taken over the Rhode Island hotel, making her the only guest not officially part of the wedding party. Acerbic and life-affirming, the book will appeal to anyone looking to root for a heroine. (E.N.)

More books releasing in July:

"The Bright Sword" by Lev Grossman (Jul. 16): From the author of “The Magicians" series, this King Arthur retelling promises a new spin on a familiar tale — and you can read the start here. (E.N.)

August

Fans of Greek retellings will love this feminist take on the myth of Psyche and Eros, written by an author known for her lyrical prose and three-dimensional women, full of longing and love. (A.K.)

September

Colo Mellors' debut "Frankenstein and Cleopatra" was about a complicated marriage; her next book is about four complicated sisters. When their beloved sister Nicky dies, the three remaining sisters are left floundering. (E.N.)

More books releasing in September: