Whether it's Mother's Day, AAPI Heritage Month or simply the warmer weather, we all have something worth celebrating this May.

Author Julia Quinn, best known for her book series turned hit Netflix show "Bridgerton," stopped by TODAY to share her favorite book picks for the month of May. She even recommended a historical romance for all looking forward to the latest season of "Bridgerton."

Read on for Quinn's favorite binge read, Mother's Day pick and more.

Best romance

If you're patiently awaiting the latest season of the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton," Quinn suggests picking up "Earls Trip."

"Season Three the friends-to-lovers trope with Penelope and Colin, also known as #Polin, and Jenny Holiday’s brand new historical romance features longtime neighbors who join forces to rescue the heroine’s younger sister who has somewhat ill-advisedly eloped," Quinn says. "This is a witty, charming, character-driven story that is honestly one of the best historical romances I’ve read in years."

Best binge read

Ever wished you could tell your co-workers your honest feelings about them? "I Hope This Finds You Well" follows Jolene, who ends every email with criticism, except the text color is white, so one can read her disapproval. Until she makes a mistake and is exposed.

"This gets her into trouble with HR, which puts limits on her computer, but they mess up and instead give her access to every single email and message sent by every single employee. So now Jolene’s got this 'superpower,' and the question is, is she going to use it for good or for evil? This book is snarky and funny, and then it sneaks up on you by being way deeper and more emotional than you’d guess from the premise. I could not put it down," Quinn says.

Best book to screen

Based on the author's real family, "We Were the Lucky Ones" tells the story of a family of wealthy Polish Jews trying to survive during World War II. Their journeys to survival takes each member of the family around the world.

"At times this reads like a spy novel, at times like a family saga, but you can never forget that it is all based on a true story, and for me, as a modern American living in the information age, it hits hard in the heart that they often go years without word of a loved one, not knowing if they’ve lived or died. I haven’t seen the show yet, but I’m so eager to, now that I’ve read the book," Quinn says.

Best read for AAPI Heritage Month

Quinn says she didn't know much about the Hmong people and their history before reading this memoir, but she's glad she took the time to learn.

"Tswb (pronounced 'Chew') has a happy Hmong childhood in Laos, only to have her life torn apart by war. Tswb’s story is harrowing, and you can’t help but wonder how one person can endure so much pain and hardship until you realize that her strength comes from her own mother’s love for her and her own fierce devotion to seven children," Quinn shares.

Best read for Mother's Day

Quinn calls this Mother's Day read "poignant and emotional, with touches of both humor and sorrow."

"A coming of age story in 1990s Jamaica featuring 14-year-old Akisha, better known as Pumkin, who grapples with racism, classism, and colorism, both in her community and in her own home. This book makes you think about what it means to be a mother, and what it means to be a good mother," Quinn adds.

Additional picks by Quinn