Barnes and Noble’s annual Book Haul sale is in full swing. Now is the time to finally buy that book you keep seeing on BookTok or even stock up for your book club.

Whether you enjoy reading mystery, sci-fi, or romance, you'll be able to purchase a variety of books for a discounted price.

If you've never heard of the Book Haul sale, we'll let you in on all the secrets so you can save big. Better yet, we found some of Jenna's Book Club picks on sales and even shared some recommendations from our team.

But hurry! These deals won't last forever as the sale ends Sept. 4. Scroll down to learn everything about the sale and shop the books we can't put down.

What is the Barnes & Noble Book Haul?

The Book Haul sale is an annual sale offered by Barnes and Noble to give customers the opportunity to save big on hundreds of titles.

The sale mainly focuses on hardcovers, with hundreds being marked down up to 50% off. As you probably already know, hardcover books are double, if not triple, the price of paperbacks. This sale allows customers to purchase books of all genres at an affordable price point.

If you prefer paperbacks, this sale gives you the opportunity to save a pretty penny by offering a BOGO 50% off on hundreds paperbacks, eBooks and audiobooks.

What are the deals during Barnes & Noble's Book Haul?

To give a broad overview of the sale, these are the discounts you can expect to find, according to the brand:

50% off fiction

50% off nonfiction

50% off new releases

50% off B&N exclusive books

50% off signed books

50% off teens and YA books

50% off kids’ books

50% off audiobooks

50% off cookbooks

50% off eBooks

50% off magazines

30% off CDs

50% off select vinyl

25% off select LEGOs

While the discount varies from title to title, you can expect a minimum discount of 10% on the majority of books.

In March 2019, TODAY host Jenna Bush Hager created her extremely popular Read With Jenna book club. Readers are able to connect and discuss each pick on the Read With Jenna Instagram, the Read With Jenna Facebook group and the Read With Jenna Goodreads group.

Luckily, a few of her picks are included in the sale and you can shop them below.

Jenna's July 2023 pick follows the life of three generations of Vietnamese women as they deal with universal themes of loss, grief and love.

Jenna's June 2023 pick shares the stories and struggles of growing up while navigating a decades-long friendship between characters Jordan, Jordy, Naomi, Craig and Marielle.

Set in a dystopian prison system, this novel follows two women gladiators flighting for their freedom. Jenna even went on record to say her May 2023 pick, "will change you!"

Described as an electrifying page-turner, Jenna's April 2023 book pick will keep you guessing who and what will survive a warming, climate-struck world.

"Maame," Jenna's February 2023 pick, is a voice-driven coming-of-age story. A self-described late bloomer, Maddie navigates a host of firsts after she moves out of her father's house and comes face-to-face with fears.

Jenna's December 2022 pick is an international bestseller and beloved classic. In Jenna's words, "'The Secret History' is almost as close to perfect as a book gets."

"The Cloisters" is a museum of medieval art in New York, and the setting in this mystery novel. Main character Ann blurs the lines between the arcane and modern, between murderous and friendly.

Editor book recommendations on sale

Here's what the shop TODAY team is stocking up on during the Book Hault. From mysteries to historical fiction, you won't be disappointed with these picks.

Commerce photo editor Kara Birnbaum purchased this suspense novel about two strangers who play an intense, twisted game of truth while waiting for a flight.

If you're looking for a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end, social editorial assistant Annie Shigo says this book is for you. "It's such an amazing thriller, with oh so many twists and turns. I screamed when I finished it because I didn’t see it coming at all," she said.

Readers can't get enough of this historical fiction about two sisters living through World War II in France. Shigo said, "It's a great historical fiction book that will have you in tears at the end. A very compelling and personal story about the bond of sisterhood."

If you're a fan of Harry Potter like SEO editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger, then this book is a must. "It's one of the first and only main characters to put out a memoir. Tom Felton heavily details what it was like growing up in front of millions, and how it still plays a large part in his life now," she said.

Who says a book with the word murder in the title can't be funny? "I read this book about a group of retirement village residents who get involved in solving a local murder case for my book club last year. It’s one of those rare books that made me cry and laugh out loud," said senior partnernships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil.

If eBooks are your jam, Hoeger also highly recommends this thriller that she described as "an easy, light read that still had me guessing until the very end."

This gripping memoir by "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat" star Jennette McCurdy got people talking. While it's certainly very heavy in chapters about her troubled relationships with her mother, it's an inspiring story of regaining control of your life. Read our interview with Jennette McCurdy here.

As far as I'm concern, Kristen Hannah can truly do no wrong. This novel follows a family as they make a darning move to the remote Alaskan wilderness. Between intense family dynamics and a coming-of-age story, this book has everything you could ever need for an epic read.

Centered around white privilege and the challenging, cut-throat nature of the publishing industry, you'll be thinking about this novel long after you're done.

If you devoured fairy tales as a kid, Roshani Chokshi's adult debut is likely to entrance and haunt you. The book follows two childhood friends; one of whom might have a close connection to the fairy world.

The setting of "You Must Remember This" fits the gothic novel's creepy tone. At 85, Miriam Caravasios crosses a frozen lake near her Maine mansion to her death. Her granddaughter is left to figure out if it was an accident or something more sinister.

Talia Hibbert's romance novel abound with wit and deep connection. This is a YA romance — but her adult books are delightful, too.