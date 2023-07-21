All of the books on Barack Obama’s 2023 summer reading list

Want to read like a former president? Barack Obama has you covered.

The 44th president of the U.S. released his annual list of summer book recommendations July 20. The nine books include nonfiction, novels and a strong selection of thrillers.

The former president published his first summer reading list in 2009, and has released a list every year since then, with the exception of 2012 and 2013.

Obama posted this year's list on Instagram.

"Here’s some books that I’m reading this summer," he wrote in the caption. "Check them out and let me know what I should be reading next."

Read on for President Obama's entire list of summer reading recommendations.