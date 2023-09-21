Jenna Bush Hager is having a very literary September!

She launched the Read With Jenna podcast, unveiled a new book club pick and prepped some book-inspired selections to have on hand — or wear — as we head towards the cooler months.

The selections for September's Jenna's Bookshop segment are in conversation with her September book pick, "Amazing Grace Adams." Yes, there is a birthday cake themed item — if you read the book, you'll know why.

More broadly, though, they're items that you might want to unwind ... just like Grace desperately wants to!

Keep reading to discover more of Jenna’s Bookshop picks for September.

Jenna's Bookshop: September 2023

Don't sacrifice comfort for style. These Dr. Scholl’s platform sneakers do it all — and do it sustainably. The linings are partially made from recycled water bottles. The interior uses anatomical cushioning with anti-microbial and anti-odor technology to keep your feet cozy and dry.

Searching for a birthday cake, like Grace? It doesn't get more festive than the rainbow one offered by Caroline's Cakes. The decorative sprinkles, colorful seven-layer fillings and delicious lemon flavor should be the centerpieces at every birthday celebration.

The perfect accessory for chilly, relaxing days in? A thermal fleece set, of course. This one from Amazon includes a v-neck button up sweater and matching drawstring pants. Although it's optimal for lounging, you can also wear it on errands, to work or brunch, depending on how you style.

Whether Himalayan salt lamps' purported health benefits are real, there's no denying the lamps bring a calm ambience in every room. According to the brand, this option is also “more durable, shrink-resistant, as well as bug and termite-resistant.”

Standard pillowcases can be rough on the skin and hair. Made from 100% mulberry silk, this provides a gentle alternative. It's soothing and durable at an affordable price point. Beauty sleep is within reach!