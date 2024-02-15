What’s happening with the ‘Court of Thorns and Roses’ TV show?

Sarah J. Maas’ legions of fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for updates on a reported Hulu adaptation of her “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series.

This week, a slew of conflicting reports from entertainment publications left questions about the future of the TV series — but TODAY.com has learned Hulu’s “ACOTAR” show is not scrapped despite some reports that said otherwise, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is not currently filming, the source said.

Maas’ romantasy books — including those in her two other romantasy series, “Throne of Glass” and “Crescent City” — have become incredibly popular, with Maas’ novels selling over 38 million copies globally. The “ACOTAR” books specifically have become beloved on BookTok, TikTok’s corner for dedicated readers; TikTok’s #ACOTAR tag alone has over 8.8 billion views filled with fan art, theories, tattoos and much more.

Following the January release of Maas’ latest book, “House of Flame and Shadow” in her “Crescent City” series, there’s a heightened interest in Maas and her sprawling romantasy universe.

Below is a brief recap of what we know so far about the “ACOTAR” show.

Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” book.

March 2021: Maas announces Hulu’s “ACOTAR” series

In 2021, Maas announced on Instagram that Ronald D. Moore, who created “Outlander,” Showtime’s historical-fantasy drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, will develop “ACOTAR” into a series for Hulu. Variety reported on the news at the time.

“Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu!” Maas wrote on Instagram, according to Variety. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

That Instagram post by Maas, however, has since been deleted, which left fans wondering about what’s happening with the project.

February 2024: “ACOTAR” show is still with Hulu

TODAY.com learned that Hulu’s “ACOTAR” show has not been scrapped at the streaming service despite some reports that said otherwise, according to a source familiar with the matter. The series is not filming, the source said.

Earlier this week, varying different reports about the status of the project were published by entertainment outlets. TVLine reported Feb. 12 that the adaptation of “ACOTAR” for Hulu “reached a dead end,” citing anonymous sources, and that Disney and 20th Television are not shopping the series for other outlets. TODAY.com has not confirmed these details.

That same day, Entertainment Weekly published a story that said Hulu’s “ACOTAR” series is actually “still in development despite recent reports of its cancellation.”

“Sources close to the situation confirmed to EW that the long-delayed project has not been scrapped,” the report reads. It cites TVLine’s report that said the series had been nixed and also says that “Variety reported that the news was accurate, but later recanted that confirmation.”

Variety’s story also published Feb. 12 is headlined: “‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ TV Series Still in Development at Hulu For Now, Despite Report — But Future Is Murky.”

“Variety’s earlier story reported the series as scrapped based on initial remarks from sources, but Variety has now been told that technically the show is still in development at Hulu,” Variety’s story reads. It also says the show is “not being shopped elsewhere,” but if it is eventually nixed at Hulu, property owners could take the series to another outlet. TODAY.com has not confirmed these details.