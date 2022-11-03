6 books practically written for Scorpios, according to an astrologer

What’s mysterious, intense and enjoys a good book? You guessed it — Scorpios! Typically born between Oct. 23 and No. 21, Scorpios are such intense, passionate signs that they are often mistaken for being a fire sign. In reality, Scorpio is a water sign falling between Libra and Sagittarius.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, it makes sense that Scorpios would be big readers. All water signs tend to have a complex imagination and creative side, which explains why they might like to slip away from the realities of life and decompress with a good book.

Scorpios are often intuitive, instinctual people. They don’t take risks in a bookstore; they know what they want and they go for it. Scorpios love problem-solving and striving for justice, so mystery novels and true crime stories hit the mark for them. Scorpios think outside of the box, and science fiction allows them to really imagine themselves in a different world. Since Scorpios always like to know the facts and get to know people on a deep, intimate level, autobiographies and memoirs are also a favorite genre. And Scorpios can easily be persuaded to flip through a romance, since they're known to be passionate lovers.

When it comes to tropes, Scorpios stay far away from friends to lovers and fated soulmates; they want a good enemies to lovers story. Other tropes that Scorpios might be drawn to include a well-planned heist, an unreliable narrator and a story within a story.

Ready to read like a Scorpio? We’ve put together a list of books to satisfy every Scorpio need, from mysteries and heists to romances and personal transformations.

With a mind for justice and a keen eye for solving mysteries, what better book trope for a Scorpio than a good heist? Heist novels keep a Scorpio intrigued by trying to guess how the story ends before those last few pages come along. According to Stardust, Scorpios prioritize a good, satisfying ending; they like having all the loose strings of a story nicely tied up, and heist stories normally provide a comprehensive, structured book layout.

In “Six of Crows," Leigh Bardugo creates a fantastical and vivid world called Ketterdam, where six unique characters join together to complete a deadly heist. This novel received rave reviews, with readers gushing over the depth and humanity in each character, the various viewpoints included throughout the book and the overall storytelling abilities and world-building elements displayed by the author. “Six of Crows” is a fantasy heist perfect that will keep you — or the Scorpio in your life — guessing.

In the summer, Scorpios may find themselves looking for a romance that gets hot and heavy, perfect for a trip to the beach. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover is the obvious match. Colleen Hoover, undisputed queen of modern romance and thriller novels, can always be trusted for a book that leaves you wanting more.

“Ugly Love” is among the steamiest of Hoover’s bestsellers. The reader follows Tate Collins and airline pilot Miles Archer in an enemies-to-lovers story. After meeting in an awkward (and notably unromantic) way, Tate and Miles realize they have nothing in common — except for their undeniable chemistry. The two agree to have a purely physical relationship. No feelings allowed, especially not love. “Ugly Love” has a big reveal at the end, but it probably won’t rock your world. If you’re looking for a quick read and a raunchy romance, “Ugly Love” is the book for you.

What do you get when you mix dark academia and a classic “whodunnit?” thriller? A Scorpio’s dream book. “The Woman in the Library” is a new thriller from Sulari Gentill. The book takes place in the stately Boston Public Library reading room. All is peaceful until suddenly a woman’s scream breaks the silence. Four strangers who happen to sit at the same table are trapped inside the library until security identifies the killer hiding among them.

“The Woman in the Library” is a nail-biter of a novel, one that you just can’t force yourself to put down. A mystery is the perfect story for a Scorpio, since Scorpios love problem-solving and the pursuit of justice, and what is more classic than a murder in the library? Thrillers, true crime stories and dramas help pique Scorpios’ curiosity and engage them as active readers.

“Middlesex” is a coming-of-age story that shows the effects of a mutated gene on an individual and the ramifications it has for three generations of their Greek family. The novel is a modern epic, spanning nearly a century, and covering such themes as the importance of family lineage, the tension between free will and destiny, gender identity, adolescence, mortality and transformation.

Scorpios love tales of transformation and reinvention, so “Middlesex” is a perfect fit. Scorpios also try to understand people on a deeper level, and “Middlesex” is an intimate, vulnerable portrait into a young narrator and their Greek heritage.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is a funny read centering on chemist Elizabeth Zott and her efforts to work alongside her all-male research team in the 1960s. The book follows Elizabeth through her encounters with Calvin Evans, a brilliant scientist with whom she finds true chemistry, to her eventual life as a single mother.

A lovable comedy is the perfect pick-me-up for Scorpios. The scientific touch in “Lessons in Chemistry” helps Scorpios think outside of the box, a favorite pastime since Scorpios are curious and inquisitive beings.

Jenna Bush Hager called her 2022 Read With Jenna Pick "the perfect mystery." Mysterious and moody and dealing with esoteric arts, "The Cloisters" is the ultimate Scorpio plot in the ultimate Scorpio setting. The novel takes place in the Cloisters, a branch of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art that is devoted entirely to the art and architecture of the Middle Ages.

Author Katy Hays told TODAY she pulled tarot cards while reading the book, like her characters do in the book. "I’d pull a card and see if it would help me work through a scene or a chapter,” she said. “Sometimes it really did work. People can use tarot in different ways. The book deals with tarot divination, but you can use it for creative practices, too.”