6 books practically written for Sagittarians, according to an astrologer

What do you get when you mix adventure, passion and free spirit together in a book? The perfect read for a Sagittarius. Sagittarians are born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21. This fire sign is the golden retriever of the zodiac: Friendly, fun-loving and quite unpredictable.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Sagittarians are big readers because they are extremely curious individuals. They love to expand their horizons and learn about different philosophies of life.

Sagittarians don't like being lied to or feeling left out. They prioritize the truth, which explains why they might be drawn to nonfiction books. At the very least, they tend to avoid an unreliable narrator. They may be drawn to reading firsthand accounts of adventures and long-winded journeys, filling their bookshelves with a variety of travel books. They lose themselves in stories of people leaving everything behind to fly off to a foreign place to find themselves.Secretly, Sagittarians wish they could jet off to an unforeseen adventure themselves.

Long story short? Sagittarians live life to the max and try their hardest to always keep a genuine smile on their face. Similarly, when it comes to literary choices, they search for tales of self-discovery and the pursuit of happiness.

But don't try to box a Sagittarian in. Their reading tastes can be as varied and haphazard as their approach to life. They don’t care about having the neatest or most comprehensive GoodReads; they flit from genre to genre with abandon. A Sagittarius can easily enjoy a steamy friends-to-lovers or enemies-to-lovers story, and then switch over to a road trip journey or a book about a starving artist struggling to make it big. Sagittarians have intense main character energy — or at least, they think they do.

Ready to read like a Sagittarius? This list has it all: romance, memoirs, harrowing true adventure stories and a holiday treat to boot.

Sagittarians will eat up this irresistible and influential tale of spiritual, romantic and introspective exploration. Elizabeth Gilbert’s immensely popular memoir follows the cultural journey she propels herself on after spiraling into a depression in her thirties. Following a divorce, a second failed relationship and the existential panic that she wasn’t happy with the successful career she’d always dreamed of, Elizabeth threw caution to the wind and went off on a yearlong journey of self-discovery. Sagittarians, beware: You may be inspired to run headlong into your next adventure after reading this book.

"Outlander" by Diana Gabaldon

Are you searching for a historical fiction filled with action, adventure and raomnce “Outlander” is the book for you. Combat nurse Claire Randall has just returned from her time at war for a long overdue honeymoon with her husband when she is accidentally transported through time via a standing stone in the British Isles. Claire finds herself an outlander in 1700s Scotland, surrounded by spies, secrets and treachery. And the dashing and irresistible James Fraser, a young Scots warrior who makes Claire question her morals … and her choice in husband.

“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle is a heartfelt, bittersweet story that follows Katy on a quest to rediscover her purpose in life after her mother (and closest confidante) Carol dies. Instead of letting their previously planned two-week traipse through Positano fade away, Katy sets off to Italy by herself for the long-awaited trip.

She is welcomed to the Amalfi coast by her mother’s spirit. Katy doesn’t know how, but suddenly she is once again spending time with her mother — specifically, the thirty-year old tan and vibrant version of her mother who traveled across Positano years ago right before she met Katy’s father. Katy has the unbelievable chance to discover who her mother was before she was her mother, and she might just discover a little something about herself along the way. Set in a stunning Italian landscape, this book is guaranteed to keep even the most yearning of Sagittarians satisfied.

“On the Road” is a retelling of Jack Kerouac’s years spent traveling North America with his friend Neal Cassady, told through the characters of Sal Paradise and Dean Moriarty. “On the Road” is a defining work of the counterculture movement, representative of the Beat generation. Sagittarians know a thing or two about going against the norm. Beat writers rebelled against societal standards in the post-war era. “On the Road” is testament to the mass journey for self-discovery embarked upon by the Silent Generation, providing readers with a travel story along a backdrop of jazz, drugs, the forbidden and a sense of unrefined escape.

Sagittarians look at the world as a smorgasbord of new facts — they're likely to be the first person to look something up. But if they apply the same intellectual spirit to their own lives, what can they learn about themselves?

In "Wandering in Strange Lands," Morgan Jerkins gets curious about her own family history. Jerkins takes an odyssey through the United States to trace her family's migration from the South to where they ultimately ended up in New Jersey, Oklahoma and California. "Wandering in Strange Lands" is a personal account reflecting on the effects of the Great Migration, during which six million Black Americans left the South. Part memoir, part investigative reporting and part history book, "Wandering in Strange Lands" is all eye-opening.

"Into Thin Air" by John Krakauer

“Into Thin Air” is the tormented journey story that Sagittarians may crave — a tale of an adventure taken voluntarily, then gone awry. Journalist John Krakauer, an established climber, was on assignment to write about the increasing popularity of climbing Mount Everest when he unexpectedly submitted himself to the deadliest season in the history of the mountain.

“Into Thin Air” gives an unflinching account of the many deaths that occurred during that brutal season and the harsh conditions that Krakauer narrowly escaped. His impeccable writing skills shine as he takes a deep dive into the special quality Mount Everest has to get everyday people to risk it all — their loved ones, their health, their lives — just to make it to the top.