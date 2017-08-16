Bonnie Tyler will perform 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during total solar eclipse

share tweet pin email

Turn around, bright eyes — you won't want to miss this!

On Aug. 21, sky-gazers all over the country will thrill at the first total solar eclipse to be visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979, but for a lucky few revelers aboard the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, the event will include another once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon when they hear singer Bonnie Tyler perform her '80s power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart" live.

AP Bonnie Tyler.

"It’s going to be so exciting," Tyler, 66, told Time magazine. "It doesn't happen very often, does it?"

The Welsh singer-songwriter, who topped the Billboard pop charts with the song in 1983, is a special guest on the weeklong cruise, which departs from Orlando, Florida, for the Caribbean on Aug. 20.

She'll be backed by Joe Jonas' pop-rock band DNCE as she belts out the tune, a longtime favorite for those who get excited by happenings in the sky. (Case in point: Ever been to a karaoke bar on the day of an eclipse?)

"The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 minutes, I’m told," Tyler said. "Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about, because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning."

While the bombastic song is a staple for any '80s power ballad playlists, it spikes in popularity whenever an eclipse is about.

Though Tyler concedes "it's not an easy song to sing," she still loves it like she did the first time she heard it and burst into tears.

"It’s a beautiful song. It's a massive song, an evergreen song that you hear on the radio all the time, whether it’s an eclipse or not," she said.

And while the Total Eclipse Cruise already sounds totally fabulous, Tyler adds there's zero chance the sea or the eclipse will throw her off.

"I have a ship of my own," she told Time. "I go with the flow, darling. I’m not worried about things like that."