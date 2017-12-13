No more "Livin' on a Prayer" — Bon Jovi has made it all the way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, announced the 2018 roster of inductees Wednesday: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone.
Sister Rosetta Tharpe will receive a special Award for Early Influence.
Jon Bon Jovi was right on top of the announcement with a short thank you video on Twitter:
Bon Jovi's longtime sideman and guitarist, Richie Sambora, left the band in 2013 but will be inducted alongside his former bandmates.
The Cars also recognized the honor on Twitter early Wednesday. The band, known for hits like "Drive" and "Just What I Needed," broke up in the late 80s but reunited for an album in 2011.
To be considered for induction, artists or bands must have had a first commercial recording at least 25 years before being honored.
Ballots were voted on by over 1,000 artists; fans also had a say in a special additional ballot.
Four of the inductees were on the ballot for the first time: Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Simone and Tharpe.
They will receive their official awards at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 14, 2018, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland Ohio.
