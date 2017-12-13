share tweet pin email

No more "Livin' on a Prayer" — Bon Jovi has made it all the way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, announced the 2018 roster of inductees Wednesday: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone.

AP The members of Bon Jovi in 2016. Longtime guitarist Richie Sambora (not pictured) left the band in 2013 but will be inducted with his former bandmates.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe will receive a special Award for Early Influence.

Jon Bon Jovi was right on top of the announcement with a short thank you video on Twitter:

Bon Jovi's longtime sideman and guitarist, Richie Sambora, left the band in 2013 but will be inducted alongside his former bandmates.

The Cars also recognized the honor on Twitter early Wednesday. The band, known for hits like "Drive" and "Just What I Needed," broke up in the late 80s but reunited for an album in 2011.

Huge CONGRATULATIONS to Ric, Greg, Elliot, David and Benjamin @thecarsband on officially being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! #rockhall2018 https://t.co/kOgPaoUtsz pic.twitter.com/rQr7IYwF1U — The Cars (@thecarsband) December 13, 2017

To be considered for induction, artists or bands must have had a first commercial recording at least 25 years before being honored.

Ballots were voted on by over 1,000 artists; fans also had a say in a special additional ballot.

Getty Images An early photo of The Moody Blues, who have been tapped for induction in 2018.

Four of the inductees were on the ballot for the first time: Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Simone and Tharpe.

They will receive their official awards at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 14, 2018, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland Ohio.

Getty Images Late vocalist Nina Simone is also one of the inductees.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.