Bobbie Thomas posts heartfelt video message nearly 4 months after husband's death

TODAY contributor Bobbie Thomas is speaking out about how she and son Miles, 5, are doing following the death of her husband, Michael Marion, in December.

Thomas provided an update Wednesday in an Instagram video.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support... your messages have been comforting and it’s made a heartfelt difference during this time,” she captioned the post.

“Miles and I are working to establish a new routine, which is hard, but we’re slowly starting to resume some of the activities that make us feel like us again. There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come.”

In her video, Thomas, 46, expressed sadness, while also trying to remain upbeat about moving forward.

"Back in December, I shared that we lost my husband, Michael. It’s really tough to say that out loud still,” she said. “Doesn’t feel real, but I've been so lucky to have a little pause where I can take a minute and be with Miles and family and friends. The world is dealing with so much right now. There are a lot of people dealing with loss, and I feel pretty lucky that I haven't had to resume all of my responsibilities right away.

“But tomorrow is a big day on the calendar. I’m really excited about it — and nervous at the same time — where I will be jumping back into work,” she added, noting she'll be doing an appearance on HSN.

Marion and Thomas wed in 2013. Clint Spaulding / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Marion died in December at the age of 42. He had a stroke in April 2019, but Thomas said that his death was not related to that.

"Michael worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work," Thomas said a few days after his passing. "He landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to Covid-19."

In her video, Thomas said she is grateful for all the people who have rallied to her side during this tough time.

“I’m so humbled by how much love and support has been extended to Miles and I and Michael’s family and my family. And thank you doesn’t seem like enough,” she said. “But I know Michael would be so happy to see me step back into doing what I love. And I didn’t know first how to reconnect, so I’m going to do my best.”

She thanked her professional colleagues, including those at TODAY.

“The TODAY show family has been incredible and I feel so fortunate to be backed by such great people,” she said.

“I just wanted to say thank you because amidst all of the feelings I have, one in particular that will always be my compass, is gratitude, and it’s pretty special that I get to do what I love for work.”