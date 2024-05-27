What happened to Bobbie Jean Carter? What to know about Nick Carter's late sister

Bobbie Jean Carter, a younger sister of former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died in December 2023 at age 41.

Her death came after Nick Carter’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, died in November 2022 at age 34. Another Carter sibling, Leslie Carter, died at 25 in 2012.

Bobbie Jean Carter, seen here in 2006, died in 2023. Kristy Leibowitz / Getty Images

Bobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in her bathroom on Dec. 23, 2023, according to People.

Her cause of death was determined to be “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to a report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department obtained by People.

She was survived by her young daughter, Bella.

Carter lived a fairly private life, but she reportedly worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for Aaron Carter in the early 2000s, according to TMZ.

Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter and Angel Carter appeared together at the Reality Remix Really Awards in Los Angeles in October 2006. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

She also appeared alongside her siblings on the 2006 E! reality show “House of Carters,” which ran for eight episodes and followed their relationships and family dynamics.

Nick Carter now only has one living full sibling: his younger sister, Angel Carter Conrad.

Nick Carter, 44, addressed Bobbie Jean Carter’s death in a Jan. 4 Instagram post, sharing a throwback childhood photo.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote in the caption. “I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie Jean Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, also shared a statement with TMZ about the magnitude of her loss.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she wrote. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She also asked people to “say a prayer” for Bobbie Jean’s daughter, Bella, “who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Angel Carter Conrad, 36, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, posted a tribute to her older sister on Instagram, sharing a collage of childhood photos.

“You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she wrote in the caption.

“Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what,” she continued.

Carter Conrad, who serves as a mental health advocate for the Kids Mental Health Foundation, also addressed the series of losses her family has experienced.

“Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age,” she wrote. “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Carter Conrad recently opened up about some of the “generational dysfunction” within her family that she believes played a role in her siblings’ struggles.

“My parents both came from families that suffered from addiction issues. And sadly, they just repeated the cycle with us,” she told Fox News Digital in April.

“So, as kids, we grew up in a home where there was a lot of fighting,” she continued. “There was a lot of partying. There were drugs. There was alcohol around, and there were no boundaries. There was no structure, no discipline, no boundaries and no protection. And then you throw in fame and money into that, and it just took it to a whole another level.”

An upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary, “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter,” explores Aaron Carter’s struggles with addiction and his mental health, and also explores allegations of sexual assault against Nick Carter.