Bob Saget may be gone, but his memory is clearly living on in the minds of his fans, friends and family.

After Saget died unexpectedly in January 2022 following a fall in a hotel room, Saget’s closest friends and family members came together for a private funeral service on Jan. 14. And just weeks later, they held a more public memorial at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest, which is now available to watch on Netflix.

In what at times felt like a posthumous roast of the comic, his closest friends took to the iconic stage for the special, "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute," that aired on Friday.

From Chris Rock to John Mayer and Bryon Allen, who said "thank you for the gift of Bob Saget" during the memorial, they remembered their late friend in the form of song and stand-up.

Saget's surviving wife, Kelly Rizzo, stepped onstage toward the beginning of the show to address the crowd.

Kelly Rizzo-Saget speaks onstage at The Comedy Store during a tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

She explained that Saget had loved being a comedian, "more than anything," and how he'd taken her on backstage tours of the venue and reminisce.

"He would just think about how he loved being a part of this. And the most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian and he just loved funny people, he loved being around them," she said. "He loved everything about it."

"He is so honored right now. He would love this. I know he's looking down and he's so happy. I'm just so grateful, the girls and I, we're all so grateful for all of you who have always shown up for him and supported him. Most importantly, made him laugh and loved him all these years, because Bob deserved all of the love in the world. And I loved him more than anything so thank you all very much."

Rizzo previously told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that it had been difficult for her in the weeks immediately following her husband's death.

"Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him," she told Hoda. "So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time."

“Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message,” she said. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

That sentiment was pervasive in the special, which also featured clips from the January memorial service held for Saget at "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin's home.

Many members of his TV family, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, stood onstage for part of the eulogies.

Dave Coulier, who played Saget's on-screen best friend in the classic sitcom, said in the clip that he was reminded of how "lucky" everyone is to have known the late comedian.

"And I don't feel like this is an ending, I feel like this is the beginning of a celebration of that guy who is my brother and I love him so much," he said. "And I don't know what I'm going to do now without him and I think we all feel that way.

"But man, this is a lot of love. And this is really beautiful and Bob would've loved this."