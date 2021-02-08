Bob Saget opens up about keeping in touch with the Olsen twins

As Danny Tanner on the hit '90s sitcom "Full House," Bob Saget had a special bond with his onscreen daughters, and it sounds as though he's also close with them in real life.

The 64-year-old opened up about Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in a new episode of the podcast "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum" and revealed that he has a unique relationship with each of them.

When asked which of the four actors he got along with the best while filming the show, Saget had a pretty witty response.

"Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids," the actor said, according to E!, which got an exclusive sneak peek of the interview.

Both Cameron Bure and Sweetin signed up for the Netflix reboot of "Full House," which aired for five seasons. The Olsen twins famously opted out of the project, but Saget said there's no bad blood for that decision.

"Ashley and Mary-Kate," he said, "I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played Michelle Tanner on "Full House." ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Cameron Bure, who played the eldest Tanner daughter, D.J. also holds a special place in Saget's heart.

"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot," he said.

Saget also fondly remembers filming with a young Sweetin, who played the sassy middle child, Stephanie Tanner, and said she was "like a kid to me."

"Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest," he recalled.

Over time, the actor's bond with each of his former co-stars has evolved and he's happy to count them as close friends now.

"Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff," he explained.

During the podcast, which goes live on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Saget also showed support for another member of the "Full House" family: Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca "Becky" Donaldson-Katsopolis. In 2020, the actor served a two-month prison sentence for her involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

"I love her," he said. "I've been asked (about) it a lot. I've gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don't know, I'd like to see a lot of other people doing time. We're in such a place where no matter what I say I'm screwed, and I just love her. That's where I am on that."