Bob Saget’s family sues to block release of records related to his death

Bob Saget's widow and daughters filed a lawsuit against officials in Florida seeking to block the release of records from the investigation into the "Full House" star's death, saying the family "would suffer irreparable harm."

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer Saget filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office and Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina, who both conducted investigations into Saget's death after he was found dead at 65 on Jan. 9 in an Orlando hotel room.

The family does not want records released that include “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings" and “statutorily protected autopsy information," according to the lawsuit. The family wants them kept private because those records "graphically depict" Saget, according to the complaint.

The new lawsuit says the family "would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the records related to Saget's death are released.

On the same day the family filed the lawsuit, Saget’s daughter Lara shared a message on Instagram that included the lines, "If only people knew...how poisonous gossip is, how important privacy is to grieve."

Saget's family shared last week that his cause of death was accidental head trauma, which was confirmed by a Florida medical examiner's report after an autopsy.

Medical examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement on Feb. 10 that Saget died as a “result of blunt head trauma” and his injuries were likely “incurred from an unwitnessed fall.”

The injuries to the back of his head caused bleeding in different parts of the brain and multiple fractures on his head and around his eyes, according to the autopsy. No evidence of foul play or illicit drugs was found. The medical examiner also said Saget tested positive for COVID-19.

Following an outpouring of tributes to the beloved television dad, Rizzo shared her memories of her husband with Hoda Kotb on TODAY last month.

"So he always was just so kind and loving to everybody," she said. "He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life."