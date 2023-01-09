Kelly Rizzo honors Bob Saget 1 year after his death: 'It still seems unreal'

Kelly Rizzo is marking one year since the sudden death of her husband, Bob Saget.

Saget died from head trauma at the age of 65. Rizzo captioned a video tribute posted to Instagram Jan. 9 with "the surreal-ness never subsides."

"One Year," she wrote. "Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides."

Rizzo's video was soundtracked by the song "The Luckiest" by Ben Folds, one of Saget's favorites, she said.

"I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life," Rizzo wrote. "But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST.

"I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place," she wrote.

She said that he continues to inspire her and she will always love him.

"Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did," she said. "And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."

Rizzo and Saget were married for over three years. He had three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Rizzo told TODAY last month that “the missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away."

"But the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together,” she said.

Her goal now is to live life how he did by reframing it into a positive experience.

“Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way.”

Saget’s “Full House” co-stars, including Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure, also paid tribute on Instagram on Jan. 9.

“Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them… and hug them like Bob Saget,” Coulier wrote.