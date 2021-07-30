Bob Odenkirk updates fans after 'small heart attack': 'I'll be back soon'

Bob Odenkirk is grateful for the support he's received after he suffered "a small heart attack" earlier this week.

The "Better Call Saul" star was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing while shooting the series on location in New Mexico. Odenkirk, 58, tweeted to fans Friday to let them know he could "feel the love" in their messages.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in one tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level."

"I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he added.

Odenkirk is currently filming the sixth season of the hit AMC drama, which is a prequel to "Breaking Bad," the series on which he originated the character of lawyer and con-man Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk's representative told TODAY on Wednesday that the actor was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," his spokesperson said. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

After hearing news of Odenkirk's frightening collapse, dozens of his Hollywood colleagues, including "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston, sent words of encouragement on social media.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention..." Cranston wrote on Instagram. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Michael Mando, who plays Nacho Varga, in "Better Call Saul," also shared his hopes for Odenkirk's speedy recovery.

"Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage," Mando tweeted. "Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family — let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible. I love u so much, my friend."