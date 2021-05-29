'Blue's Clues' releases LGBTQ-themed sing-along video for Pride Month

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month in June, "Blue's Clues" published a video to their YouTube channel showcasing the "Blue's Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along."

The sing-along features an animated version of drag queen Nina West, a beloved "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant from season 11, singing to the melody of "The Ants Go Marching." However here, the lyrics have been changed to be very LGBTQ inclusive.

In the parade we see all types of families comprised of different animals that have two daddies, two mommies or other types of parents from the LGBTQ community. "This family has two mommies. They love each other so proudly and they all go marching in... the... big parade," sing the lyrics. Other terms featured include "trans," "non-binary" and "queer."

“Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly,” West sings as the parade ends, finishing off with, “Happy Pride Month!”

"What a way to kick off Pride Month than with my pal, Blue!" West wrote on Instagram. "Singing and dancing in the streets celebrating Pride is so much fun, especially with all of our new friends! Check out the full video at the link in my bio! HAPPY PRIDE!"

The comments have been disabled on the video that has been viewed almost 100,000 times. Twitter seemed to be very excited about the sing-along, with many people praising the Nickelodeon cartoon for being so inclusive.

Eugene Lee Yang tweeted his excitement about the video, adding, "This children's cartoon segment has more queer representation than anything else out there and it is melting my cold gay heart."

BLUE'S CLUES PRIDE PARADE?! 🥰🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/awHZqNt6f5 — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) May 29, 2021

"Words cannot describe how happy this makes me," one person wrote. "Blue’s Clues was my favorite as a kid, and I cannot believe that it would continue to be important to me as an adult. And P is full of Pride!”

Another person added, "i didn't have blue's clues kicking off pride month on my 2021 bingo card but here we are and here i am sobbing over it."