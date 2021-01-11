Watch Blue Ivy prove she's got dance moves like mom Beyoncé and Aunt Solange

Blue Ivy Carter is showing that family dance moves have not skipped a generation.

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and the grandmother of Beyonce's precocious 9-year-old daughter with Jay-Z, shared a video on Instagram of the little girl in a dance class that reminded her of one of her daughters.

Blue Ivy can be seen going hard on the dance floor just like her mother and her aunt.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age ❤️," Knowles wrote in reference to her younger daughter and Beyoncé's sister, singer-songwriter Solange Knowles.

Solange Knowles with Jay-Z and her niece, Blue Ivy Carter, during the 2017 Grammy Awards. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé and Solange fans recognized the resemblance right away.

"Baby B...she get it from her momma!! Go head girl!!!" one commenter wrote.

"She’s her aunties twin dance partner 😍 that’s for sure 😍" another wrote.

To ring in the New Year, Beyoncé shared unseen footage of her daughter as well as twins Sir and Rumi, 3, in a year-in-review video on Instagram.

The oldest of the couple's three children, Blue Ivy just turned nine last week, which Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles, celebrated with an adorable new photo of her on Instagram in honor of her special day.

She already made history as an 8-year-old when she took home the BET Her prize in June, making her the youngest winner in the award show's 20-year history. She was honored along with her mother, as well as artists Wizkid and Saint Jhn, for their collaboration on the song "Brown Skin Girl."

It was also announced in November that Blue Ivy will narrate the audiobook for "Hair Love," based on Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-winning short film that tells the story of an African American dad attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time.