Blue Ivy, 8, was just nominated for an award with her mom, Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter is already building up quite the award show résumé!

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nominated Monday for a BET Award for her involvement in Beyoncé's song "Brown Skin Girl," along with other featured performers Wizkid and SAINt JHN. The song is nominated in the BET HER Award category along with tracks from artists like Alicia Keys and Lizzo.

In February, Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, Wizkid and SAINt JHN won the award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards for the same song.

"Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the "Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack in 2019, was a hit, charting on the "Billboard" Hot 100 for 13 weeks.

In addition to being nominated for "Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé is also nominated in several other BET Awards categories. The pop star was nominated for best female R&B/pop artist, album of the year (for "Homecoming: The Live Album") and for best movie (for "Homecoming").

The BET Awards will air June 28 on networks including BET and CBS.