Musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating another year of marriage with his wife, Skye.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Blink-182 vocalist marked his 22nd wedding anniversary with a series of sweet throwback photos shared on Instagram from the couple’s big day in 2000.

In the first frame, Skye posed for a Polaroid photo wearing a strapless white dress and long veil. The second and third photos captured the couple posing hand in hand, once as they stood at the altar and then again walking down the aisle surrounded by their guests.

“22 years,” he simply captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

In the comments, his wife wrote, “love you babe,” while their 20-year-old son Jack added three heart emojis.

Other celebrities offered their congratulations, some in jest.

“BRAGGER,” OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who is married to Hoppus' Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker, shared a simple red heart emoji.

Skye also marked their anniversary by sharing a throwback collage of black-and-white photos on Instagram. The photos depicted several moments from their relationship, including a some snaps from their wedding day.

“22,” she added in the caption between two red heart emojis.

The couple's milestone comes a little over a year after Hoppus opened up publicly about his health challenges.

In June 2021, the bassist and vocalist announced on Twitter and Instagram that he had undergone three months of chemotherapy, revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer. According to GQ, Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same kind of blood cancer that his mother had.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote on social media at the time. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

During an August 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Hoppus reflected on his diagnosis and how Skye helped him get through the tough times.

“She researched all the best foods, like, ‘This helps with the nausea, and this helps with the dehydration, and this helps with the recovery,’" he said. “My wife was awesome from day one.”

Skye referred to her husband as "a rock" during the interview, adding, "He rose above and got through it...The last couple years threw a lot of wrenches in our system, but we're on the other side of it even stronger."

Three months after sharing his cancer diagnosis publicly, Hoppus announced in Sept. 2021 that he was “cancer free” following six months of chemotherapy. In his tweet, the musician said that he would still need scans every six months and that it would take the rest of the year to “get back to normal.”

Hoppus added, “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”