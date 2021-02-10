The Tampa Bay Bucs weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also scored big with their hilarious ad for T-Mobile. And that comes as no surprise to Shelton.

In an interview with TODAY’s Natalie Morales, the 44-year-old country music star revealed that he knew the commercial would get tons of laughs for reimagining how his romance with Stefani began — because he’d heard it all before on social media.

For those who haven’t watched the one-minute ad, it offers a fictional flashback showing a newly single Stefani reaching out to fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine and telling him what she was looking for in a man. “Someone completely different, maybe from another country. Someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman," she says.

But thanks to a spotty connection, he thought she wanted “someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman.” The mix-up led Levine to set her up on a mismatched date, which led to an unlikely relationship.

“That's what was funny about that commercial,” Shelton told Morales.

Not because it was true, but because it served as a tongue-in-cheek response to the snarky fan comments he’s been encountering for years now.

“Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there's always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now,’” he said with a smile. “So we thought it'd be fun to have some fun with it.”

For the record, fans aren’t the only ones who’ve wondered how the California-born '90s rocker and the Oklahoman country crooner could ever work as a couple.

TODAY’s Carson Daly, who also serves as host of “The Voice,” recalled his first reaction to the romance when Stefani paid a visit to the show last month.

“Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in L.A., and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen,” Carson told Stefani. “And I said, ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.’ And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent. You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake.’”

His comment prompted some chuckles, but the happy couple will get the last laugh.

In October, Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement.