Blake Shelton wants to lose 10 pounds before his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is gaining a wife and hoping to lose some of his gut.

The country superstar says he wants to drop a few pounds before he marries Gwen Stefani.

Will Blake Shelton shed a tear when Gwen Stefani walks down the aisle? Shelton says ... Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now. I can't let people down,” he told Luke Bryan on his Apple Music Country show, “Party Barn Radio.”

Shelton, who popped the question (despite TODAY's Carson Daly's advice that they don't get involved!) last fall, says he’s taken some steps to offset how much weight he’s gained.

“I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you're taking a selfie from up above ‘cause I can't even stand and look at myself in the mirror, so I've rearranged them or they're kind of angled down, looking down at me, so I'm looking up and it's not so bad,” he said.

Bryan followed up with some questions about the impending nuptials, which Shelton had to rate on a scale of one to 10, including whether Stefani will actually walk down the aisle.

“I’m going with a 10, buddy,” Shelton said. “I got confidence.”

And will Shelton cry?

“Cry?” he asked incredulously. “Oh, come on. Five.”

Shelton is holding out hope there may be a special guest performer at the wedding: his and Stefani’s fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine.

“I’ll give that a five. I’ll put the ball in his court,” he said.

Shelton, 44, has talked about Levine lending his pipes for the big day.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” he said in December on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

"Plus, their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff," he added, in jest.

Whether Levine makes an appearance or not, we can't wait to see Shelton's slimmed down results on the day he says "I do!"