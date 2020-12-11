Blake Shelton explains why he wants Adam Levine to play his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton doesn’t want to look too far when finding a band to play at his wedding when he marries Gwen Stefani.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” he said about the former “Voice" coach while appearing Thursday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Shelton alluded to Maroon 5’s video for “Sugar,” in which the band travels around surprising couples by performing at their wedding receptions.

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” Shelton joked. “So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band."

He also couldn’t resist poking fun at how the band could help the big day.

"Plus, their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff," he said.

Meyers also pointed out that Stefani appeared on his show a day before the couple went public with their engagement in October. Shelton said they got lucky no one realized it.

"She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring," Shelton said, while showing his hand.

"I told her, I said, 'You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don't think people picked up on that.' And they didn't. You could have figured it out, though. She was giving you hints."