Blake Shelton teases when he and Gwen Stefani will 'hopefully' get married

Blake Shelton has given a hint about when his much-anticipated wedding with Gwen Stefani may take place.

The country music star and coach on "The Voice" surprised Hoda Kotb with a video call to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday. They discussed when each of them might be tying the knot, as Hoda's wedding has been postponed since last November due to the pandemic.

Hoda and fiancé Joel Schiffman are still weighing whether their nuptials will be this summer or in November, while Shelton hopes that he and Stefani don't have to wait until the fall. The two music superstars got engaged in October after five years together.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," Shelton said. "I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don't know, so that's tentatively the plan."

Hoda had asked him which one of the two of them will get married first.

"I'm gonna say we are," he said. "We're getting married before you guys."

The musical entertainment at Shelton and Stefani's wedding has also been a topic of speculation, with everyone from Maroon 5 singer and former "Voice" coach Adam Levine to Miley Cyrus volunteering their services.

"It's starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden," Shelton joked. "I got all these superstars saying they're gonna do it. I hope so, I don't know. I'm not saying this because it's the line. We really don't know.

"I'd love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding, but you know how it is. We're just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer's gonna look like and then go from there."

Shelton also imagined the day when he and Stefani might take a breather from their relentless schedules between making music, touring and working on television.

"Well, I hope that's not too far down the road," he said. "Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I'd like to see that sooner than later.

"We've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

Before that day comes, Shelton, whose new album "Body Language" comes out in May, will be part of season 21 of "The Voice," which announced Tuesday that pop superstar Ariana Grande will be joining the show as a coach.

"I'm excited about it," Shelton said. "I'm a fan of hers. I'm not gonna lie, we're still gonna beat the crap out of her on the show. They pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."