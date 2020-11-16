Blake Shelton has Gwen Stefani on his mind!

The country star and coach on “The Voice” took home the trophy for top country artist on Sunday night at the E! People’s Choice Awards and gave his fiancée a sweet shoutout in his speech.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," Shelton said. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything."

He also thanked his fans, adding that he doesn’t “spend a lot of time on social media anymore” but when he does glance at it, he sees people voting.

Of course, he also had to thank the lady in his life.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he said. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."

It’s the second year in a row for Shelton to take home the top country honors at People’s Choice Awards and the second time he’s given his love a shoutout.

“Gwen Stefani, I love the s--- out of you,” he said at last year’s ceremony, where Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

This year, she had to wait in the car due to the ongoing pandemic.

“So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I’m here to support Blake in case he wins,” she explained on her Instagram story. She showed Shelton getting his temperature taken before being allowed inside the awards show. He added that he didn’t think he’d win, but was excited his team the Arizona Cardinals won.

While she waited, she was excited Shelton's song “God’s Country” was on the radio and then Shelton got back in the vehicle.

"We are back and Blake Shelton just won a People’s Choice Award!” she exclaimed.

Shelton and Stefani have been together for more than five years. They announced their engagement last month on Instagram.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx" Stefani wrote in her post.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote on his Instagram while sharing the same photo.

This will be the second marriage for Stefani, 51, who was previously married to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. This will be the third marriage for Shelton, 44, who divorced first wife Kaynette Gern in 2006 and was formerly married to country singer Miranda Lambert, whom he divorced in 2015.