Blake sends Gwen cute birthday message — but her response is even sweeter

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are here to remind everybody that love is real.

When country crooner Shelton wished his pop-star girlfriend a happy 48th birthday on Tuesday, she responded by candidly thanking him for saving her life.

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2017

To make the message even more adorable, macho guy Shelton is currently using the cover of Stefani's upcoming Christmas album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," as his profile pic.

@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ï¸ï¸ https://t.co/FL3vPleCdK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2017

Stefani's heartfelt comeback showed how grateful she is that her "Voice" co-star helped heal her broken heart when the pair bonded while going through high-profile divorces in the summer of 2015.

Getty Images Blake made Gwen's birthday feel very special.

The musical lovebirds have inspired couple goals pretty much nonstop since they first revealed they were an item later that year.

In fact, last June, Shelton moved TODAY host Hoda Kotb to tears when he gushed about life with his special lady.

"We’re just content and happy, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” Shelton said of Stefani. “She’s my best friend."

Here's wishing Gwen a terrific birthday!