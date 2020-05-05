Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani did his hair and makeup for 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani is more than just Blake Shelton’s girlfriend. She’s also the one who gussies him up for television.

On Monday’s live show of “The Voice,” with contestants and coaches in their respective homes and host Carson Daly on a giant sound stage by himself, Shelton explained how Stefani helped him prepare for the show.

"I just had the most expensive hair and makeup artist on the planet Earth, Gwen Stefani, fix my hair and makeup for me," he joked when Carson asked about his quarantine mullet. "I hope that I look appropriate for this thing."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Shelton also said he could get used to staying home while on the clock.

"It's nice to be at home, I got to be honest, and I don't hate this part of what's happening," he added. "To be able to work from home, I've never been able to do that."

Primping themselves is definitely new territory for the “Voice” stars, but they're rolling with the punches.

“We’re all asked to do things that we’ve never done before, like hair and makeup. We’re just doing the best we can,” Kelly Clarkson said.

“Jackson cut my hair today. I did my own hair and makeup,” Carson said about his son, who lent his dad a hand when it came to cutting his hair last month.

Stefani has been down this road before. Last month, she gave Shelton a mullet haircut while they appeared on an at-home episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While it may be unusual to coach the show’s hopefuls while in the comforts of their own homes, Nick Jonas managed to keep the situation in perspective.

"It's been bizarre, as I'm sure it has been for so many," he said. "But I got to say, I feel really lucky to be able to be home at this time when so many people are on the front lines doing what they can to help others so, to those putting themselves in harm's way, thank you, and just know from all of us, we're so thrilled to get to do this for you."