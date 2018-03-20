Pop Culture Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended 2018-03-20T18:56:50.000Z TODAY Blake Shelton plays our game Musical Firsts with Donna Farizan after his Citi Concert Series on TODAY performance. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended Play Video - 8:47 Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended Play Video - 8:47 Most Watched 2:30 Sponsored Content Now Playing Package detonates at FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas 3:46 Sponsored Content Now Playing Severe weather overwhelms the South, Northeast braces for 4th nor'easter 0:31 Sponsored Content Now Playing Half brother of suspected Parkland, Florida, shooter arrested for trespassing 2:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing Police and investigators search for clues on Texas ‘serial bomber’ incidents More video 5:41 Sponsored Content Now Playing Meet Arlissa, Elvis Duran’s latest ‘Artist of the Month’ 4:16 Sponsored Content Now Playing Blake Shelton performs ‘Turnin’ Me On’ live on TODAY 5:35 Sponsored Content Now Playing See Blake Shelton perform 'I Lived It' live on TODAY 5:18 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch Tom Walker perform ‘Leave a Light On’ on Megyn Kelly TODAY More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series