Pop Culture Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended 2018-03-20T18:56:50.000Z TODAY Blake Shelton plays our game Musical Firsts with Donna Farizan after his Citi Concert Series on TODAY performance. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended Play Video - 8:47 Blake Shelton reveals the first concert he attended Play Video - 8:47 Most Watched 5:52 Sponsored Content Now Playing Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says company worked with Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon 2:23 Sponsored Content Now Playing New explosion leaves Austin on edge; police issue urgent warning to residents 2:23 Sponsored Content Now Playing Cirque du Soleil performer falls to his death during live performance 2:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing Victims of the Florida bridge collapse have been identified More video 4:16 Sponsored Content Now Playing Blake Shelton performs ‘Turnin’ Me On’ live on TODAY 5:35 Sponsored Content Now Playing See Blake Shelton perform 'I Lived It' live on TODAY 5:18 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch Tom Walker perform ‘Leave a Light On’ on Megyn Kelly TODAY 4:38 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch Celtic Thunder perform ‘Toora Loora Lay’ live on TODAY More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series