Blake Shelton revealed his favorite Christmas song and it's random

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means Christmas music — even the coaches on “The Voice.”

During a Christmas special on Thursday, the coaches revealed their favorite holiday songs and Blake Shelton’s was a surprise.

The country superstar said the song most “stuck” in his head this time of year is “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

The earworm of a song had somewhat of a comeback a few years ago when it was featured in a holiday advertising campaign for the United States Postal Service.

“The ditty was, perhaps, unfamiliar to many listeners, but it penetrated the mind space of the unwary at warp speed — and stayed there.” Joanna Kaufman of the New York Times wrote on Dec. 30, 2016. “Resistance was futile.”

The original singer, Gayla Peevey, now 77, recorded the song when she was just 10 years old. It was her first and only big hit.

“The song could drive you crazy,” she told the New York Times in 2016. But it doesn’t bother her. “I love hearing it, and I can’t hear it too much.”