No one ever truly gets over losing a loved one, and Blake Shelton is no exception. He was just 14 when his older brother Richie died on Nov. 13, 1990. And, as Shelton noted in a tweet Monday, "It changed my life forever."
Richie was 24 when he died in a car accident in the Sheltons' home state of Oklahoma. Two years ago, Shelton sent out a message for the 25th anniversary of his loss:
Richie, who was Blake's half-brother (they shared a mother), was a passenger in a car that collided with a school bus in Ada, south of Oklahoma City.
Richie, driver Redena McManus and a 3-year-old boy, Christopher McManus, all died during or shortly after the collision, while the bus driver and passengers were uninjured, according to police reports.
The accident has clearly remained with Blake, who told 60 Minutes in 2014, "I remember picking up the phone to call him a week after he was dead, to tell him something. I was picking up the phone to call him, to tell him something I just saw on TV or, and it was like constantly a shock to me that he was dead."
In 2011, Blake and his then-wife Miranda Lambert wrote a single called "Over You," which was inspired by Richie.
Still, the two brothers had bonded despite the age difference; both shared a love of country music. "His bedroom was right across the hallway from mine when I was little," Blake said in that interview. "And he was listening to Hank Williams, Jr. or Waylon, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Bob Seeger. I just, whatever was popular really, Richie loved all music.
"And I would be sitting there going, 'Man, that guy's my hero. That's the coolest guy. He’s my big brother.'"
