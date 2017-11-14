Pop Culture

Blake Shelton remembers brother's death 27 years ago: 'It changed my life forever'

TODAY

No one ever truly gets over losing a loved one, and Blake Shelton is no exception. He was just 14 when his older brother Richie died on Nov. 13, 1990. And, as Shelton noted in a tweet Monday, "It changed my life forever."

Richie was 24 when he died in a car accident in the Sheltons' home state of Oklahoma. Two years ago, Shelton sent out a message for the 25th anniversary of his loss:

Richie, who was Blake's half-brother (they shared a mother), was a passenger in a car that collided with a school bus in Ada, south of Oklahoma City.

Richie, driver Redena McManus and a 3-year-old boy, Christopher McManus, all died during or shortly after the collision, while the bus driver and passengers were uninjured, according to police reports.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Blake Shelton on new album, 'The Voice,' and Hoda impersonating him

Play Video - 3:59

Blake Shelton on new album, 'The Voice,' and Hoda impersonating him

Play Video - 3:59

More video

The accident has clearly remained with Blake, who told 60 Minutes in 2014, "I remember picking up the phone to call him a week after he was dead, to tell him something. I was picking up the phone to call him, to tell him something I just saw on TV or, and it was like constantly a shock to me that he was dead."

Getty Images
Blake Shelton playing at TODAY's Halloween Extravaganza in New York City on Oct. 31.

In 2011, Blake and his then-wife Miranda Lambert wrote a single called "Over You," which was inspired by Richie.

Still, the two brothers had bonded despite the age difference; both shared a love of country music. "His bedroom was right across the hallway from mine when I was little," Blake said in that interview. "And he was listening to Hank Williams, Jr. or Waylon, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Bob Seeger. I just, whatever was popular really, Richie loved all music.

"And I would be sitting there going, 'Man, that guy's my hero. That's the coolest guy. He’s my big brother.'"

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture Music Trending

TOP