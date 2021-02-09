Blake Shelton reacts to 'brilliant' Super Bowl commercial with Gwen Stefani

The buzz from Blake Shelton’s Super Bowl commercial with fiancée Gwen Stefani was quite literal, since Shelton says his phone blew up after the spot aired.

The T-Mobile ad poked fun at how Stefani and Shelton hooked up, imagining it was due to poor reception on Adam Levine’s phone. In the ad, Stefani calls the Maroon 5 frontman and describes what kind of guy she would like to date, leading Levine to set her up with the unrefined Shelton.

“Of all the things that I've been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don't know that my phone has ever erupted — I mean my phone was smoking last night,” Shelton told Entertainment Weekly on Monday.

"You realize, 'Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."

The trio’s spot was one of the more popular Super Bowl commercials that aired during the game.

Shelton, who got engaged to Stefani last fall, said the concept worked because it highlighted the idea that he was not good enough for her.

"It was funny, we had a blast,” he said. “When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don't really understand why she's with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out."

Shelton did joke there was one downside to making the commercial — working with fellow "Voice" coach Levine, whom he has teased many times in the past.

"Gotta suffer for my art,” Shelton quipped.