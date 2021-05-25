See the incredible 'Voice' performance Blake said will 'change everything' for the show

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

“The Voice” finalist Cam Anthony put on a powerhouse performance during Monday’s first-part finale that his coach, Blake Shelton, feels could break new ground for the competition series.

Anthony sang Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up," performing his rendition on a stage that looked more like a white table, while a small army of dancers dressed in red surrounded him.

After he wrapped up, Shelton couldn’t help but gush.

“I want to try to be serious here for a second and not joke around because this is a big deal,” he said.

"On the 20th season, God put this young man in my life here on ‘The Voice’ that may change everything for this show. I do believe that. I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam's talent is his heart and his mind. And you just saw it there on the stage, man. Congratulations. Thank you for being here, man."

Fellow coach John Legend also poured on the praise.

“Watching you up here, the amount of just God-given talent that you have, but also the level of just professionalism, performance ability, all the things that you need to be a superstar artist, you really have it,” he said.

“You have all of i, and it’s just amazing to watch you do what you’re supposed to be doing in this world. It’s a blessing for all of us. That was a beautiful performance.”

Anthony, who also sang “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi on Monday’s show, will find out Tuesday if a superstar career is beginning when “The Voice” crowns its winner during its two-hour finale at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

