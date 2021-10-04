Blake Shelton marks 'better half' Gwen Stefani's birthday with wedding pic

They said “I do” to each other three months ago, and there’s no doubt that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still celebrating the decision to take their romance to the next level.

But over the weekend, the happy couple had something else to celebrate, too — the bride’s birthday.

On Sunday, Shelton took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a photo from their wedding day and a sweet message in honor of Stefani turning 52.

“Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!!” the 45-year-old country singer wrote alongside a pic of the pair sharing a dance during their reception. “I love you @gwenstefani!”

As for the birthday gal, she returned that sentiment, writing, “love u x ❤️,” in the comments below that post. And over on her own Instagram, the birthday fun continued.

Gwen Stefani beams as she films husband Blake Shelton walking away during her birthday bash. gwenstefani/ Instagram

Stefani shared several clips from her big-day bash on her Instagram story, including one brief video that shows the giddy hit-maker wearing a birthday crown while filming Shelton walking away.

“That’s my husband,” she says with a big grin. “That’s my husband!”

And if she looks smitten in that clip, it’s because she is, which she explained while raving about her groom in her first post-wedding interview.

"He is the same guy that you see no matter who he's with, what he's doing,” Stefani said during an episode of the “Tell Me About It” podcast. “I look at him sleeping and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy. He's very real and consistent and genuine and that, I think, is what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Related:

Stefani and Shelton discovered their love for each other back in 2015, when the then-fellow “Voice” coaches found themselves suddenly single at the same time. That love affair led them to record a string of duets together, and it eventually led them down the aisle.

On July 3, the couple swapped vows at Shelton’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch, where the host of “The Voice,” Carson Daly, officiated the ceremony.