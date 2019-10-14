Trace Adkins is now a married man! The country music singer and his girlfriend, actress Victoria Pratt, tied the knot Saturday in a romantic New Orleans celebration — with the help of a special officiant.

Adkins' good pal and fellow country star Blake Shelton presided over the ceremony, leading the couple in the service as they exchanged vows in front of friends and family.

In an Instagram photo Adkins shared from the nuptials, Shelton is seen behind a microphone, standing before a beaming bride and groom. Pratt wears a blush-colored tulle gown with her hair pinned back in loose curls, while Adkins sports a dapper suit jacket, dark jeans and black cowboy hat.

Fans and well-wishers took to the comments to send their congratulations, including Shelton's girlfriend, pop superstar Gwen Stefani.

Country stars Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton's friendship goes way back. Jason Davis / Getty Images

This marriage will be the fourth for Adkins, who split from his third wife, Rhonda Forlaw Adkins, in 2014 after 17 years together. They share three daughters, including 18-year-old Brianna Adkins, who also posted a photo from the weekend wedding.

Adkins was also married to Barbara Lewis, with whom he has two daughters, and Julie Lauren Curtis. Adkins' new bride, known for her guest roles in TV shows including "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Castle" and Day Break," was previously married to filmmaker T.J. Scott.

As for Shelton, he's been all eyes for Stefani since the two began dating in 2015.

"She's everything you could hope a human being could be," he told TODAY's Natalie Morales in 2018. "Gwen and I aren't just dating. ... You know, this is something that I feel like is meant to be."