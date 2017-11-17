Blake Shelton knows not everyone thinks he's the 'Sexiest Man Alive'

share tweet pin email

You may have heard the news: Blake Shelton is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

But while we at TODAY (including and especially Hoda Kotb) felt it was a moment for celebration, it seems a healthy portion of the population either a) doesn't know who he is and/or b) doesn't think he's worthy of such an honor.

Fortunately, Shelton has a terrific sense of humor about it. While visiting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week, he spent a few minutes backstage cribbing from "Jimmy Kimmel Live's!" Mean Tweets concept (something he also did ahead of the CMA Awards) and read several of his "favorite" comments from folks who just don't get it.

He posted the video on Twitter:

"Woke up this morning to news that Blake Shelton is the 'Sexiest Man Alive.' RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the great sexy plague of 2017 overnight. You will be missed," he read.

"Did a bunch of celebrities die last night?" read another.

And the one he loved the best? "We may be living in a time of division and strife but at least People magazine has united us in our certainty that Blake Shelton is not the sexiest man alive."

Of course, Shelton kind of saw this coming. As he told TODAY Wednesday, "If you ever want to find out how ugly people really think you are, be put on the cover of Sexiest Man Alive."

"I have been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year I get to be sexy I am going to milk this for everything that it's worth," he told DeGeneres later on in an interview, proudly displaying his gym socks-and-tuxedo look.

Yeah, we don't think Shelton's ego is taking much of a bruising. Anyway, he knows who his true fans are: everyone at TODAY!

Oh, and there's always his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. She probably helps a lot.

