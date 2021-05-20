Blake Shelton hints that this '80s hit could be his and Gwen's 1st dance song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be one step closer to selecting a song for the first dance at their wedding.

During a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show," the country music star hinted that he and his fiancée are considering a fun '80s song for their upcoming nuptials.

Before naming names, though, Shelton got a little confused when Jimmy Fallon asked him what their first song would be.

"I think it's called the 'Wedding March,'" Shelton said matter-of-factly.

"No, not that song, not the procession," Fallon clarified.

Realizing that the talk show host was referring to the song for the couple's first dance, Shelton revealed that they have one tune in mind.

"It's 'If You Leave' from the 'Pretty in Pink' soundtrack," he said.

"That's not true at all," Fallon quipped.

"I swear, I have it right here," the 44-year-old insisted, holding his phone up to his camera and displaying the song.

"OMD?" Fallon asked, referencing the British synth-pop band Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.

"We talked about this, we both love the song, we're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not, Jimmy?"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Earlier on in their conversation, Fallon had joked that he wouldn't be available for the wedding, but once he heard about the couple's potential song choice, he changed his mind.

"Now I can make it to the wedding by the way, I'm very available," he said.

The talk show host also offered Shelton an alternate first dance song: "True Love Ways" by Buddy Holly.

Shelton wasn't familiar with the tune, but Fallon was happy to sing it for him. During his performance, the country singer seemed unimpressed and when Fallon got out of his chair to get closer to the screen, Shelton playfully backed away from the camera.

Back in March, Shelton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about a potential date for his and Stefani's wedding and told the co-hosts that he's hoping they can tie the knot before the fall.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," he said. "I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don't know, so that's tentatively the plan."