Like all good boyfriends, Blake Shelton is always ready to help when girlfriend Gwen Stefani needs a hand with her wardrobe.

While the two were on set during blind auditions of "The Voice," the country singer came to the rescue when Stefani's dazzling bodysuit accidentally came unzipped in the back.

In a clip seen in new blooper reels released by the show, fellow coach Kelly Clarkson notices that Stefani's sparkly garment needs to be fastened.

"Blake, she's unzipped again," she says. "You wanna zip her?"

Stefani, on the stage with her co-stars in front of the red chairs, then makes her way over to Shelton and turns around so he can help, but he seems a bit confused by her dress.

"Is it supposed to buckle at the top?" he asks as Stefani seems equally perplexed. "Is there a buckle?"

Before returning to "The Voice" for season 19, the couple spent plenty of quality time together during quarantine. In an interview on TODAY, Stefani said she was grateful for the moments she and Shelton had with her three sons.

"It's been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids because we don't ever have that much solid time together," she said. "We did do a lot of fun stuff. We did a lot of cooking."

During all that extra time at home, the singer also picked up a few new skills.

"I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else," she said. "It took me like a month to get my starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden, we planed zinnias. We planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was just like a lot of stuff you kind of dream about doing but you never have time to do."